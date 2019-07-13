Rivernorth Capital Management, Sells 11,010 Shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:RIV) Stock

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:RIV) insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 11,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $191,574.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Rivernorth Capital Management, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 5th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 3,770 shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $65,070.20.

On Friday, June 21st, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 2,581 shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $44,083.48.

On Tuesday, June 18th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 513 shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $8,756.91.

On Thursday, June 13th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 7,720 shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $131,008.40.

On Thursday, June 6th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 5,471 shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $92,514.61.

On Monday, May 6th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 5,500 shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $94,710.00.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 5,500 shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $93,830.00.

Shares of NYSE:RIV opened at $17.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.05. Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $20.99.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rivernorth Opportunities Fund by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 18,417 shares during the period.

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

