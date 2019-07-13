Roche Holdings AG Basel (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $37.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Roche’s performance has been strong in the year so far, as growth in demand for new drugs has offset the adverse impact of competition for legacy drugs. The company dominates the breast cancer space with strong demand for its HER2 franchise drugs. Solid performance of Ocrevus, Perjeta, Tecentriq and Hemlibra offset lower sales of MabThera/Rituxan. In particular, stellar performance by the MS drug, Ocrevus, amid stiff competition boosted momentum. Also, label expansion of Tecentriq into various indications is positive. Concurrent with the first-quarter sales update, the company raised its guidance for the year. Meanwhile, the company looks to restructure its portfolio beyond oncology into MS and haemophilia, among others. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the year so far. However, biosimilar competition is a concern.”

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RHHBY. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($32.01) price target on shares of in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.86) price target on shares of in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roche Holdings AG Basel currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.50.

OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $33.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.49. Roche Holdings AG Basel has a 52-week low of $28.74 and a 52-week high of $35.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its position in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 259,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,054,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC grew its position in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 152,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after buying an additional 74,935 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in Roche Holdings AG Basel during the fourth quarter worth about $373,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 2.5% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 633,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,813,000 after buying an additional 15,241 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 3.1% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 584,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,093,000 after buying an additional 17,492 shares during the period. 0.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roche Holdings AG Basel

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

