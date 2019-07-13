Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Price Target to C$2.00

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CFF. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $0.65 target price on shares of DB Commodity Double Short ETN in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. CIBC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Western Forest Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Get Conifex Timber alerts:

Shares of Conifex Timber stock opened at C$0.96 on Tuesday. Conifex Timber has a one year low of C$0.91 and a one year high of C$5.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.12. The company has a market cap of $46.61 million and a PE ratio of -1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.23.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.23) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$133.75 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Conifex Timber will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Conifex Timber

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Lumber and Bioenergy. The Lumber segment is involved in timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

Read More: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Conifex Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifex Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.