Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,090 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 3,175 ($41.49) to GBX 3,090 ($40.38) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of PureTech Health from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a top pick rating on shares of in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, HSBC set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Dutch Shell has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,956.25 ($38.63).

Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 2,588 ($33.82) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.21. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 2,209.50 ($28.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,708 ($35.38). The firm has a market cap of $112.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 914.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,532.66.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 52.30%.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

