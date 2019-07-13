Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €128.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €128.00 ($148.84) price objective on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SAF. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $8.40 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €128.80 ($149.77).

Get Safran alerts:

Shares of SAF opened at €129.30 ($150.35) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €125.74. Safran has a 52 week low of €67.17 ($78.10) and a 52 week high of €92.36 ($107.40).

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.