Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) a €75.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America set a €155.00 ($180.23) price target on Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Compugroup Medical and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of WestJet Airlines in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on RTL Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €77.30 ($89.89).

Shares of BMW stock opened at €65.89 ($76.62) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.23. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a fifty-two week low of €61.14 ($71.09) and a fifty-two week high of €86.74 ($100.86). The company has a market cap of $39.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €64.00.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

