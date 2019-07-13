Sanofi SA to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.25 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:SNY)

Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sanofi in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.25 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sanofi’s FY2023 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

SNY opened at $41.28 on Thursday. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $40.19 and a twelve month high of $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.80. The firm has a market cap of $103.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNY. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 218.8% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 12,216 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,057,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,207,000 after buying an additional 529,995 shares during the period. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.