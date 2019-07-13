Sara E. Armbruster Sells 5,000 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Stock

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) VP Sara E. Armbruster sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,538 shares in the company, valued at $943,507.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SCS stock opened at $17.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.32. Steelcase Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.81.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 19th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $824.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.07 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Steelcase Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

SCS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James set a $28.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Steelcase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase during the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 84,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 20,092 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,236,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,343,000 after acquiring an additional 30,369 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 918.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 295,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 266,270 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase during the 4th quarter worth about $6,215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

