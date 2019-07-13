Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) EVP John Michael Wilson Sells 5,000 Shares

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,074 shares in the company, valued at $4,419,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

SMTC stock opened at $49.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.88. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $39.54 and a 12 month high of $60.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.40 million. Semtech had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.03 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Broadcom to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Semtech by 3,725.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Starr International Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Semtech by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

