Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Shares Down 6.4%

Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)’s share price was down 6.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.62 and last traded at $1.62, approximately 1,831,074 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,628,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

Several analysts have commented on SENS shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Senseonics by 10.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 11,071 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Senseonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 30.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Senseonics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems that is designed to continually and accurately measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

