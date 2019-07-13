Shell Midstream Partners Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SHLX)

Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 1,004 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,110% compared to the typical volume of 83 put options.

NYSE:SHLX opened at $21.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.67. Shell Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $15.86 and a 1 year high of $25.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 190.89% and a net margin of 95.68%. The business had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 10,456 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $545,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $2,070,000. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 137,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho set a $71.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Luckin Coffee in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Shell Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.