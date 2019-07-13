Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $39.87

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.87 and traded as high as $39.50. Shenandoah Telecommunications shares last traded at $38.73, with a volume of 3,338 shares trading hands.

SHEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Shenandoah Telecommunications presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $50.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 0.36.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $158.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.97 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 8.23%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHEN. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 633.3% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter worth $113,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 471.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter worth $236,000. 48.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

