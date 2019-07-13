Societe Generale Reiterates Hold Rating for Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF)

Societe Generale reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Separately, BNP Paribas restated a neutral rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Get Glencore alerts:

Glencore stock opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.39. Glencore has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $5.06.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.