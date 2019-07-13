Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) vs. Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Head-To-Head Comparison

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) and Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Sol Gel Technologies alerts:

20.4% of Sol Gel Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of Neptune Wellness Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sol Gel Technologies and Neptune Wellness Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sol Gel Technologies -686.02% -64.21% -58.87% Neptune Wellness Solutions -94.47% -19.34% -16.14%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sol Gel Technologies and Neptune Wellness Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sol Gel Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Neptune Wellness Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sol Gel Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 119.47%. Given Sol Gel Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sol Gel Technologies is more favorable than Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sol Gel Technologies and Neptune Wellness Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sol Gel Technologies $130,000.00 1,525.48 -$32.20 million ($1.80) -5.82 Neptune Wellness Solutions $18.39 million 21.32 -$17.67 million ($0.14) -34.43

Neptune Wellness Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Sol Gel Technologies. Neptune Wellness Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sol Gel Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Sol Gel Technologies has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neptune Wellness Solutions has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Neptune Wellness Solutions beats Sol Gel Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sol Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc., a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils. Its custom formulations are available in various delivery forms, such as softgels, liquid solutions, nutritional emulsions, and chewables. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Sol Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.