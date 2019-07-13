Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM)’s stock price rose 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.74 and last traded at $13.39, approximately 104,589 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 171,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.70.

SONM has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Sonim Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. CIBC initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tilray in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, National Securities raised Sonim Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.31.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.48 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sonim Technologies Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Kneuer acquired 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.98 per share, with a total value of $53,436.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Plaschke sold 30,000 shares of Sonim Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $306,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SONM)

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

