S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) in a research note released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $260.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SPGI. UBS Group set a €117.00 ($136.05) price target on SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $16.00 price target on WPX Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) price target on shares of in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $225.55.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global stock opened at $241.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.73. The company has a market capitalization of $58.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.08. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $156.68 and a 12-month high of $241.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 325.28%. S&P Global’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Research analysts predict that S&P Global will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.82%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.01, for a total transaction of $1,266,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,595,675.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.44, for a total value of $232,053.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,528.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,312 shares of company stock worth $4,593,028 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 17.1% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in S&P Global by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 409,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,538,000 after buying an additional 12,882 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in S&P Global by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,291,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,379,000 after buying an additional 107,927 shares during the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.