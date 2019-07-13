Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s (SPX) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 945 ($12.35) to GBX 2,060 ($26.92) in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Costain Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 7,240 ($94.60).

Shares of LON SPX opened at GBX 8,695 ($113.62) on Wednesday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,875 ($76.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 9,440 ($123.35). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8,850.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion and a PE ratio of 28.79.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and process fluid paths and pumping systems. It offers condensate management products, such as steam traps, condensate return pumps, and isolation valves; controls, including automatic control valves, pressure regulators, and temperature controls; and thermal energy management products comprising metering products, boiler house products, heat transfer packages, and energy services.

