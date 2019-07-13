Swap (XWP) Hits Market Cap of $658,315.00

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded up 17.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. One Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001100 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Graviex. Swap has a total market cap of $658,315.00 and $7,898.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Swap has traded up 21.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00274005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008682 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $161.66 or 0.01394708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00027641 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00129442 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000777 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 5,163,386 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swap’s official website is swap.fyi.

Swap Coin Trading

Swap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

