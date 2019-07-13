Telford Homes (LON:TEF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their restricted rating on shares of Telford Homes (LON:TEF) in a research note published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

TEF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.64) price objective on shares of Telford Homes in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity set a $394.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

LON:TEF opened at GBX 351 ($4.59) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.99. Telford Homes has a 52-week low of GBX 260 ($3.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 430 ($5.62). The company has a market cap of $266.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 313.74.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%. Telford Homes’s payout ratio is 0.38%.

Telford Homes Company Profile

Telford Homes Plc engages in the housebuilding and property development businesses in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham Cross, the United Kingdom.

