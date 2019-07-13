Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.48

Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.48 and traded as high as $4.43. Titan International shares last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 3,391 shares trading hands.

TWI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sidoti set a $8.00 target price on Titan International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Titan International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.46. The company has a market cap of $258.00 million, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 2.08.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.13). Titan International had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Titan International Inc will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Titan International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWI. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Titan International in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan International in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 337.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Titan International by 354.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 16,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 12,637 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan International Company Profile (NYSE:TWI)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

