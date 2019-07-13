United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC) Short Interest Update

United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 292,300 shares, an increase of 66.8% from the May 30th total of 175,200 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

In other news, CFO Timothy Esson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total transaction of $46,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,604.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UCFC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Community Financial by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,420 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of United Community Financial by 17.9% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 21,346 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of United Community Financial by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of United Community Financial by 424.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,999 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 8,094 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Community Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 695,928 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares during the period. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UCFC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd.

NASDAQ UCFC opened at $9.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.38. United Community Financial has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $460.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.50.

United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $28.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. United Community Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 27.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Community Financial will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Community Financial Company Profile

United Community Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Home Savings Bank that provides consumer and business banking services. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

