United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Research Coverage Started at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga’s Daily Ratings Newsletter reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $123.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

UPS stock opened at $105.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $89.89 and a 12 month high of $125.09. The company has a market cap of $89.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.84.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.03). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 205.26%. The company had revenue of $17.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $159,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 76,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 11,613 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 8,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 281.4% during the 2nd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 21,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 15,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 22,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

