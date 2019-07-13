Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on UPLD. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstService from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $75.00 target price on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Upland Software presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.88.

Shares of UPLD stock opened at $45.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.38. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $25.12 and a 52 week high of $54.87.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 8.77% and a positive return on equity of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $48.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Upland Software will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Upland Software by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Upland Software by 109,133.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Upland Software by 356.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Upland Software during the first quarter worth $222,000. 66.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

