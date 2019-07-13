US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Shares Down 10.9%

US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) shares were down 10.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $4.32, approximately 2,128,778 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 578% from the average daily volume of 314,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company's stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $17.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.99 million and a P/E ratio of 2.72.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). US Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The business had revenue of $415.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.32 million. US Xpress Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that US Xpress Enterprises Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Eric Fuller sold 85,000 shares of US Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $502,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Rickel purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of USX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in US Xpress Enterprises by 1,533.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in US Xpress Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in US Xpress Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Cito Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in US Xpress Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in US Xpress Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Xpress Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:USX)

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

