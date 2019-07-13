Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,193,558 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 473% from the previous session’s volume of 382,561 shares.The stock last traded at $120.51 and had previously closed at $119.63.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.2942 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc. now owns 10,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 13,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

