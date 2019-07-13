Vice Industry Token (VIT) Market Cap Achieves $2.65 Million

Vice Industry Token (CURRENCY:VIT) traded 210.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 12th. One Vice Industry Token token can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, IDEX and IDAX. Vice Industry Token has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and approximately $907.00 worth of Vice Industry Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vice Industry Token has traded up 84% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00274005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008682 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $161.66 or 0.01394708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00027641 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00129442 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000777 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Vice Industry Token Profile

Vice Industry Token was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Vice Industry Token’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,166,280 tokens. The official message board for Vice Industry Token is medium.com/viceindustrytoken. The official website for Vice Industry Token is vicetoken.com. The Reddit community for Vice Industry Token is /r/ViceIndustryToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vice Industry Token’s official Twitter account is @ViceToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vice Industry Token

Vice Industry Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, IDEX, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vice Industry Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vice Industry Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vice Industry Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

