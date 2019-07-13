Weidai (NYSE:WEI) vs. America First Multifamily Investors (NYSE:ATAX) Critical Survey

Weidai (NYSE:WEI) and America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Weidai and America First Multifamily Investors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weidai $569.19 million 1.06 $87.50 million $1.59 5.42 America First Multifamily Investors $81.36 million 5.24 $41.14 million N/A N/A

Weidai has higher revenue and earnings than America First Multifamily Investors.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Weidai and America First Multifamily Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weidai 0 0 2 0 3.00 America First Multifamily Investors 0 1 0 0 2.00

Weidai presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.99%. Given Weidai’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Weidai is more favorable than America First Multifamily Investors.

Profitability

This table compares Weidai and America First Multifamily Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weidai N/A N/A N/A America First Multifamily Investors 49.50% 13.74% 4.09%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.9% of Weidai shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of America First Multifamily Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of America First Multifamily Investors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

America First Multifamily Investors pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Weidai does not pay a dividend.

Summary

America First Multifamily Investors beats Weidai on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weidai

Weidai Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides auto-backed financing solutions in the People's Republic of China. Its auto-backed financing platform connects borrowers primarily mall and micro enterprise owners with online investors and institutional funding partners. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned 77 MRBs, of which various bonds were issued by state and local housing authorities in order to provide construction or permanent financing for 63 residential properties comprising a total of 10,650 rental units located in 13 states in the United States. America First Capital Associates Limited Partnership Two serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

