Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) vs. Yelp (NASDAQ:YELP) Head to Head Review

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) and Yelp (NYSE:YELP) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Weight Watchers International and Yelp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weight Watchers International $1.51 billion 1.08 $223.75 million $3.19 7.68 Yelp $942.77 million 2.95 $55.35 million $0.45 80.09

Weight Watchers International has higher revenue and earnings than Yelp. Weight Watchers International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yelp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Weight Watchers International and Yelp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weight Watchers International 1 2 0 0 1.67 Yelp 1 14 8 0 2.30

Weight Watchers International presently has a consensus target price of $21.67, suggesting a potential downside of 11.56%. Yelp has a consensus target price of $39.44, suggesting a potential upside of 9.44%. Given Yelp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Yelp is more favorable than Weight Watchers International.

Profitability

This table compares Weight Watchers International and Yelp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weight Watchers International 11.84% -20.48% 12.29% Yelp 6.17% 4.09% 3.55%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.1% of Weight Watchers International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.4% of Yelp shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Weight Watchers International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Yelp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Weight Watchers International has a beta of 2.34, indicating that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yelp has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc. provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches. The company offers various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching products; and allows members to support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys. Further, it provides various products, including bars, snacks, cookbooks, kitchen tools, and other products. Additionally, the company licenses its trademarks and other intellectual property in food, beverages, and other consumer products and services. It offers products through its e-commerce platform, magazine subscriptions, publishing, and third-party advertising in publications; and through Websites and sales from the By Mail product. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc. operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others. It provides free and paid advertising products to businesses, as well as enables businesses to deliver targeted search advertising to local audiences through its Website and mobile application; and business listing products. The company's Yelp platform enables consumers to order flowers, purchase event tickets, and book spa and salon appointments. In addition, it offers Yelp Deals that allow local business owners to create promotional discounted deals for their products and services; and Gift Certificates products for local business owners to sell full-price gift certificates directly to customers through their business listing pages. Further, the company provides other services comprising Yelp Reservations that provide restaurants, nightlife, and other venues with the ability to offer online reservations directly from their Yelp business listing pages; and Yelp Waitlist, a subscription-based waitlist management solution that allows consumers to check wait times and join waitlists remotely, as well as businesses to manage seating and server rotation. Its other services also include Yelp WiFi Marketing product for businesses to create on-premises WiFi access for customers and advertise products on the WiFi log-in page, as well as collect contact and social media information from customers. The company offers its products directly through its sales force; indirectly through partners; and online through its Website, as well as non-advertising partner arrangements. Yelp Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

