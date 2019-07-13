Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $19.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $17.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymeworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Welbilt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Shares of NYSE WBT opened at $16.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.98. Welbilt has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $23.85.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $375.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.44 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 57.14% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Welbilt will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Welbilt by 99.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Welbilt by 2,938.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Welbilt during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in Welbilt during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Welbilt by 18.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

