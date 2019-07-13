Wirecard (ETR:WDI) PT Set at €230.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Wirecard (ETR:WDI) received a €230.00 ($267.44) price objective from research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 59.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on WDI. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €240.00 ($279.07) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank set a $540.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Warburg Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.50 price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SYSCO from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC set a €195.00 ($226.74) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €194.95 ($226.68).

ETR:WDI opened at €144.40 ($167.91) on Thursday. Wirecard has a 1 year low of €86.00 ($100.00) and a 1 year high of €199.00 ($231.40). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €149.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63.

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

