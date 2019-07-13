Wisdom Tree Investments Inc to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:WETF)

Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wisdom Tree Investments in a report issued on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Northland Securities set a $9.00 price target on shares of KushCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Wisdom Tree Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

NASDAQ WETF opened at $6.36 on Thursday. Wisdom Tree Investments has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $978.39 million, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.18.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Wisdom Tree Investments had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $65.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WETF. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments in the first quarter worth $82,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Wisdom Tree Investments during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Wisdom Tree Investments by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Wisdom Tree Investments by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Wisdom Tree Investments during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg purchased 79,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $496,031.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Wisdom Tree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

