YOUS BREW/PAR NVTG 0.125 (LON:YNGN) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of YOUS BREW/PAR NVTG 0.125 (LON:YNGN) in a report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 960 ($12.54) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get YOUS BREW/PAR NVTG 0.125 alerts:

Shares of YNGN stock opened at GBX 1,080 ($14.11) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.93 million and a PE ratio of 16.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,100.01. YOUS BREW/PAR NVTG 0.125 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,005 ($13.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,320 ($17.25).

About YOUS BREW/PAR NVTG 0.125

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Young's Managed Houses, Geronimo Managed Houses, and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for YOUS BREW/PAR NVTG 0.125 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YOUS BREW/PAR NVTG 0.125 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.