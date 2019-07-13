Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) to Sell

ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASOS Plc is an online fashion destination. It offers branded and own-branded product lines, including womenswear and menswear, footwear, accessories, jewelry and beauty and grooming products primarily through its Website, asos.com. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, the United States, Russia and China. ASOS Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get ASOS PLC/ADR alerts:

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 3,300 ($43.12) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

ASOMY opened at $32.29 on Thursday. ASOS PLC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $83.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.41.

About ASOS PLC/ADR

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASOS PLC/ADR (ASOMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.