Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) to Sell

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hanmi Financial Corporation is the holding company for Hanmi Bank, one of the leading banks providing services to the multi-ethnic communities of Southern California with full service offices. Hanmi Bank is a business bank conducting a general community banking business, with its primary market encompassing multi-ethnic small business customers. The bank specializes in commercial, SBA, trade finance, and consumer lending and is a recognized community leader serving the diverse communities throughout Southern California. (PRESS RELEASE) “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HAFC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $22.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09. Hanmi Financial has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $28.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $51.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.20 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 10.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph K. Rho sold 21,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $483,239.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 300,839 shares in the company, valued at $6,856,120.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph K. Rho sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $378,168.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 301,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,638.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 53,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

