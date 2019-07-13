Zacks Investment Research Lowers NRC Group (NYSEAMERICAN:NRCG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NRC Group (NYSEAMERICAN:NRCG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NRC Group Holdings Corp. is a provider of comprehensive environmental, compliance and waste management services to the marine and rail transportation, general industrial and energy markets. NRC Group Holdings Corp., formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. III, is based in NY, United States. “

Shares of NRC Group stock opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. NRC Group has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $11.84.

NRC Group (NYSEAMERICAN:NRCG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $100.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.00 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NRC Group stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in NRC Group Holdings Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:NRCG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 111,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of NRC Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

About NRC Group

NRC Group Holdings Corp. provides various environmental, compliance, and waste management services. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Environmental Services, Sprint, Domestic Standby Services, and International Services. It provides industrial cleaning, hazardous waste packaging and management, waste transportation and disposal, salvage support, petroleum storage tank cleaning and removal, pipeline repair, land and marine based emergency response, specialized equipment rental, site remediation, and marine cleaning and marine services.

