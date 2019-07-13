Zebi (ZCO) Trading 9.6% Lower This Week

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 12th. Zebi has a total market capitalization of $4.65 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zebi token can now be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges including Koinex, LATOKEN, Hotbit and DDEX. In the last week, Zebi has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00274005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008682 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $161.66 or 0.01394708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00027641 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00129442 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000777 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Zebi launched on February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 625,000,000 tokens. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zebi is www.zebi.io.

Zebi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, OKEx, Koinex, IDEX, Liquid, DDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zebi using one of the exchanges listed above.

