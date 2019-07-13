Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Shares Down 5.3%

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE)’s stock price dropped 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.60 and last traded at $13.64, approximately 1,241,606 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,919,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Get Zynerba Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $299.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 4.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.16.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZYNE. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 25,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. 10.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.