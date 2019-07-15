$0.17 EPS Expected for Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) to report $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Avantor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.22. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avantor will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Avantor.

A number of research analysts have commented on AVTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup set a $74.00 price target on shares of Realty Income and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Luckin Coffee in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.69.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avantor stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 167,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,000.

Shares of NYSE AVTR traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.72. The company had a trading volume of 56,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,588. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.22. Avantor has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $19.58.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

