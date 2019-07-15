$175.05 Million in Sales Expected for KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE) will report $175.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for KLX Energy Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $174.60 million and the highest is $175.50 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 28th.

On average, analysts expect that KLX Energy Services will report full year sales of $701.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $675.00 million to $735.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $807.87 million, with estimates ranging from $778.90 million to $854.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for KLX Energy Services.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.40 million. KLX Energy Services had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1457900.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Middleby in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Mallinckrodt from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

NASDAQ:KLXE traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,191. KLX Energy Services has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $36.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.97 million and a PE ratio of 6.54.

In related news, VP Gary J. Roberts purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.87 per share, for a total transaction of $298,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theodore L. Weise purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.48 per share, with a total value of $44,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $439,260. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in KLX Energy Services in the first quarter worth about $10,796,000. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in KLX Energy Services in the first quarter worth about $10,055,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in KLX Energy Services in the first quarter worth about $9,248,000. THB Asset Management bought a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the first quarter worth about $7,441,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the first quarter worth about $4,177,000. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

