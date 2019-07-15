Alterola Biotech (OTCMKTS:ALTA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alterola Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:ALTA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.08. Alterola Biotech shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 2,528 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86.

Alterola Biotech Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALTA)

Alterola Biotech, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of nutrition and health chewing gums with natural based ingredients in the United States. Its products under development include appetite suppressors, cholesterol suppressors, antioxidant gums, motion sickness suppressors, and vitamin gums.

See Also: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Alterola Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alterola Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.