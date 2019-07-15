Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Rating Increased to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $59.00 price objective on the stock.

Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup set a $221.00 price target on shares of 3M and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wix.Com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of USINAS SIDERURG/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of 22nd Century Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.91.

Altria Group stock opened at $49.50 on Thursday. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $66.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 24.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 80.20%.

In other news, SVP Jody L. Begley sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $173,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $104,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MO. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in Altria Group by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Altria Group by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

