Analysts Expect Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts predict that Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cloudera’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Cloudera reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cloudera will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cloudera.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $187.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.44 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 24.15% and a negative net margin of 44.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Cloudera from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America set a $20.00 target price on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Nomura cut their target price on Cloudera from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

Shares of CLDR stock remained flat at $$5.25 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,079,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,638,358. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.08. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Cloudera has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $20.18.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total transaction of $44,040.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in Cloudera by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 188,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cloudera by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 69,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust lifted its stake in Cloudera by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cloudera by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Cloudera by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

