Analysts Expect Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) Will Post Earnings of $2.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) will report earnings of $2.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.60. Oshkosh posted earnings of $2.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full year earnings of $7.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.61 to $7.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.47 to $8.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Whitbread from GBX 5,400 ($70.56) to GBX 5,100 ($66.64) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Terex in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $36.00 price target on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $239.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Oshkosh has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.86.

In related news, VP James W. Johnson sold 11,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $838,755.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 7.4% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 6,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the second quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,423,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the second quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 6.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OSK traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.35. 22,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,903. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.59. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $51.42 and a 12 month high of $86.25.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

