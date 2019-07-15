Analysts Set $10.67 Price Target for Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Shares of Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $10.67 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.05 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Medallion Financial an industry rank of 78 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages recently commented on MFIN. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Medallion Financial in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

NASDAQ MFIN traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $6.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,031. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Medallion Financial has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $154.73 million, a P/E ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.55.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $29.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 million. Medallion Financial had a negative return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 5.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that Medallion Financial will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas J. Munson sold 4,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total transaction of $31,180.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,697.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFIN. Tieton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,458,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 190,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,494 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Medallion Financial by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 17,255 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medallion Financial during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.92% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

