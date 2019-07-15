Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 491,600 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the May 30th total of 526,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Director James C. Cherry bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. O’hara bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,448,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,730,000 after purchasing an additional 271,333 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Armada Hoffler Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.56.

Shares of NYSE AHH traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.71. The company had a trading volume of 35,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,784. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.77. The company has a quick ratio of 13.03, a current ratio of 13.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $880.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.48.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.18). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $30.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.55%.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

