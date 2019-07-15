Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50-1.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.95. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$7.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.60 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARW. Bank of America upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Propetro in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $60.00 price target on shares of Taubman Centers and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arrow Electronics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.69.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Shares of ARW stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,377. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.23. Arrow Electronics has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $86.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.39.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.06). Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

Featured Article: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.