Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) PT Raised to $132.00 at Citigroup

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Wix.Com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.75 ($10.17) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Silgan in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Avery Dennison from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.38.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

AVY opened at $113.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.35. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $82.89 and a 12 month high of $120.65.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 53.28% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 38.28%.

In related news, Director Ken C. Hicks sold 9,691 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total transaction of $1,066,979.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,126,399.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lori J. Bondar sold 2,725 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.27, for a total value of $308,660.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,504.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,416 shares of company stock valued at $1,933,140. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth $36,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Washington Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 104.9% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.