Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

BCSF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Bain Capital Specialty Finance in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.00. The stock had a trading volume of 138,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,595. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.62. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 1-year low of $15.14 and a 1-year high of $20.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.77 million and a PE ratio of 12.40.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $39.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.83 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 44.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is 113.10%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.