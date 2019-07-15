BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $61.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.94 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned BancFirst an industry rank of 185 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

BANF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th.

In other BancFirst news, Director Ronald J. Norick acquired 2,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.74 per share, with a total value of $107,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 77.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the first quarter valued at $157,000. 33.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BANF stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.77. 2,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. BancFirst has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $65.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.47.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.50 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 29.07%. Research analysts forecast that BancFirst will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

