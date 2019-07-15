Bank of America Boosts Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $17.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SNAP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Insurance from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$16.50 price objective on Detour Gold and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Waters from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$272.00 to C$277.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Polaris Industries to $102.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.09.

Snap stock opened at $15.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Snap has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $16.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.81.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Snap had a negative net margin of 92.94% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. The business had revenue of $320.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Snap’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 8,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $102,784.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,677,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,659,327.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jared Grusd sold 30,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $360,893.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,738,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,092,536.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,748,027 shares of company stock valued at $34,004,202.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 400.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 70.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 168.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 37,157 shares during the period. 26.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

